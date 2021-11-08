Belarus' Border Committee Ensuring Smooth Checkpoint Operation Amid Migrants Influx

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian border patrol officers ensure uninterrupted operation of checkpoints amid the influx of migrants, a spokesman for the state border committee, Anton Bychkovsky, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Belarusian border patrol officers ensure uninterrupted operation of checkpoints amid the influx of migrants, a spokesman for the state border committee, Anton Bychkovsky, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the committee confirmed that a large group of refugees is moving to the border with Poland, after relevant video footage emerged on social networks. Authors of the posts claimed that hundreds of people were moving along a highway in Belarus' Grodno region.

"So far, we see that this is about one thousand of people. Agencies of the Belarusian border service are working intensely to do everything possible to ensure checkpoint security and smooth operation. We will monitor developments," Bychkovsky said.