Belarus' Border Committee Says Large Group Of Refugees Moving To Border With Poland

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

Belarus' Border Committee Says Large Group of Refugees Moving to Border With Poland

A large group of refugees is moving to the Belarusian border with Poland, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) A large group of refugees is moving to the Belarusian border with Poland, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Monday.

"At the moment, a large group of refugees is moving along a highway to the border with Poland with their belongings," the committee wrote on Telegram.

