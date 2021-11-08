Belarus' Border Committee Says Large Group of Refugees Moving to Border With Poland

A large group of refugees is moving to the Belarusian border with Poland, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Monday

"At the moment, a large group of refugees is moving along a highway to the border with Poland with their belongings," the committee wrote on Telegram.