Belarus Border Committee Says Polish Troops Used Tear Gas Against Another Migrant Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Polish troops used firecrackers and tear gas against refugees on the night of November 22-23, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Tuesday.

"On the night of November 22-23, a group of foreigners, despite being forced out by the Polish security forces, refused to go to Belarus and stayed near the Polish fence, continuing to seek asylum in Poland.

In order to disperse the refugees, the Polish servicemen used firecrackers, which were thrown across the border line into the territory of Belarus and tear gas," the committee said in a statement.