UrduPoint.com

Belarus Border Committee Says Polish Troops Used Tear Gas Against Another Migrant Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Belarus Border Committee Says Polish Troops Used Tear Gas Against Another Migrant Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Polish troops used firecrackers and tear gas against refugees on the night of November 22-23, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Tuesday.

"On the night of November 22-23, a group of foreigners, despite being forced out by the Polish security forces, refused to go to Belarus and stayed near the Polish fence, continuing to seek asylum in Poland.

In order to disperse the refugees, the Polish servicemen used firecrackers, which were thrown across the border line into the territory of Belarus and tear gas," the committee said in a statement.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland November Border Gas Refugee

Recent Stories

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for ..

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for a fourth consecutive year

3 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative for Horn of Africa

25 minutes ago
 Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not r ..

Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight to Du ..

29 minutes ago
 PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution in cricket

46 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

48 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.