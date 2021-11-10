Belarus Border Committee Sees Escalation of Tensions at Border With Poland

Tensions are escalating at the Belarusian-Polish border where many refugees have arrived, the Belarusian Border Committee said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Tensions are escalating at the Belarusian-Polish border where many refugees have arrived, the Belarusian Border Committee said on Wednesday.

"Currently, there is an escalation of tension on the Belarusian-Polish border," the committee said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

"In addition to the use of physical violence and the use of gas in the attempts of refugees to cross over to the neighboring side, Polish soldiers use military weapons and shoot over their heads," the committee added.