MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The incident with migrants on the Polish-Belarus border is an act of violence from Poland's forces, the Belarus Border Committee said on Tuesday, adding that the investigation of the case will be launched.

Earlier in the day, the Polish security forces deployed crowd control means to stop migrants from tearing down fences and crossing over from Belarus near the Bruzgi checkpoint.

"Such use of special equipment and ammunition by the Polish security forces against unarmed people on the Belarusian side has been recorded. We regard this as nothing less than violent actions against persons who are on the territory of another country," the committee said in a comment, obtained by Sputnik.

The border committee has specified that the fence, that migrants wanted to demolish, was in fact on Poland's territory, which made Belarusian border guards unable to get close to stop the refugees.

"The fence that the migrants wanted to dismount is actually located in Poland, which the Belarusian border guards could not approach," the committee said.

The committee have also revealed to Sputnik its plans to launch investigation over incident with migrants at border with Poland.

"The Belarusian side is initiating an investigation of this incident," the committee said.

The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus has escalated over the past few weeks as thousands of migrants have been stranded on the Belarusian side trying to enter the EU nation. Poland has boosted security in the area, while migrants have set up camps, raising tensions.

Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have accused neighboring Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to the European Union to get back at Brussels for sanctions and urged for more preventive measures against Minsk. The latter rejects the accusations and maintains that it is unable to tackle the transit of migrants as it is struggling under the weight of Western sanctions.