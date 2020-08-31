UrduPoint.com
Belarus-Bordering NATO Countries Strengthening Military Capacity -Belarusian General Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) NATO member states bordering Belarus are increasing their military capacity and intelligence activities, Ruslan Kosygin, the head of the main department of the General Staff of Belarusian Armed Forces, said on Sunday.

Kosygin said that western neighbors of Belarus have been "strengthening their military capacity" and examining their capacity to deploy foreign troops on their territory.

"At the same time, intelligence activities against our country have been seriously strengthened," Kosygin told Belarus' ONT broadcaster.

