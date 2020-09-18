UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Borders With Lithuania, Poland Closed Due To Illegal Activities - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement on the forced closure of the country's borders with Lithuania and Poland implies its closure due to illegal activities and from encroachments on territorial integrity, a source in Belarusian state bodies familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Lukashenko said that the country's army was "forced" to close the border with Poland and Lithuania and to strengthen border security with Ukraine.

"This means that the border is closed for illegal activities and encroachments on territorial integrity. For law-abiding citizens, nothing changes when crossing the border," the source said.

The Belarusian State Border Committee's spokesman, Anton Bychkovsky, has told Sputnik that the security at the country's borders was beefed up.

