Belarus, Brazil Interested In Cooperation In Agriculture, Healthcare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Belarus, Brazil interested in cooperation in agriculture, healthcare

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Brazil Andrei Andreyev has presented copies of credentials to First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Maria Laura da Rocha.

The parties discussed the current cooperation agenda and thrashed out plans to intensify political interaction.

In particular, they discussed cooperation within BRICS and emphasized the importance of providing mutual support at multilateral platforms,BelTA reported from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, as well as promising joint projects to expand the legal framework.

The parties confirmed their commitment to promote mutually beneficial interaction in agriculture, humanitarian field, healthcare, education and other areas.

