Belarus Calls Off Vaccine Supply Talks With AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

Belarus has stopped negotiations with the manufacturers of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus, First Deputy Health Minister Elena Bogdan told state media on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Belarus has stopped negotiations with the manufacturers of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus, First Deputy Health Minister Elena Bogdan told state media on Monday.

"We held talks with representatives of vaccine makers AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

They did not come to us [the ministry] and we aren't talking anymore," Bogdan told the Zvezda newspaper.

The eastern European nation, however, is still negotiating a Pfizer delivery through the US embassy in the capital of Minsk, she added.

Belarus has approved Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm COVID-19 shots. More than 980,800 people have been immunized with at least one dose in the country of 9.3 million, with 652,600 people being fully vaccinated.

