(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said on Tuesday that his country could launch localized production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 in February or March

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Belarusian Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said on Tuesday that his country could launch localized production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 in February or March.

Earlier in the day, Belarus became the first foreign country to start vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"I believe we will have the localized vaccine here in the end of February or the beginning of March," Pinevich told reporters.

The minister also noted progress in cooperation with Russia on organizing Sputnik V production at Belarusian pharmaceutical enterprises.