Belarus Cancels 2 Remaining Trains Going To Russia After Border Closure

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Belarus Cancels 2 Remaining Trains Going to Russia After Border Closure

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Belarusian Railway company is temporarily canceling two trains going to Moscow and St. Petersburg that remained in operation after Moscow's decision to suspend border crossings by car and rail amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the press service of the company said on Sunday.

On March 28, the Russian government decided to restrict traffic through the automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints across the border, as well as through the Russian-Belarusian land section of the border starting from March 30. After that, only passenger trains to Moscow and St.

Petersburg remained.

"In connection with the notification of JSC Russian Railways on the basis of the Rospotrebnadzor's decision, the following trains are temporarily canceled starting from April 5, 2020: No. 2/1 Minsk-Moscow, departing from Minsk, [is canceled] from April 5, 2020, from Moscow from April 6, 2020; No. 52/51 Brest/Minsk-St. Petersburg, departing from Brest, [is canceled] from April 5, 2020, and from St. Petersburg from April 6, 2020," the statement said.

The press service also stated that the Brest-St. Petersburg train scheduled to depart on April 5 would follow the Brest-Vitebsk route.

