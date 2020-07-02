UrduPoint.com
Belarus' CEC Has Received Documents for Registering Lukashenko as Presidential Candidate

The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) has received a package of documents for registering the incumbent leader, Alexander Lukashenko, as a presidential candidate, a representative of the commission told Sputnik on Thursday

Belarus' presidential election is scheduled for August 9. Lukashenko will run for his sixth term in office.

"The CEC has received today a package of documents for registering Alexander Lukashenko as a presidential candidate," the representative said.

The set of documents includes a notice of consent to run for presidency, a personal history form, and an asset and income declaration.

CEC said on June 30 that five other presidential hopefuls, apart from Lukashenko, had collected enough signatures to get registered as candidates.

