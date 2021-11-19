UrduPoint.com

Belarus Charges 2 Journalists With Running 'Extremist Group' - Association

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Belarus Charges 2 Journalists With Running 'Extremist Group' - Association

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The chief editor and the former director of a private Belarusian news agency, BelaPAN, were charged with running an "extremist group," an association of Belarusian journalists said on Thursday.

"BelaPan chief editor Irina Levshina and ex-director Dmitry Novozhilov have been charged with creating an extremist group ... They face up to seven years in jail," the Belarusian Association of Journalists, who has had its state registration revoked, said.

The two were arrested in August alongside Yekaterina Boyeva, the agency's accountant, on suspicion of tax evasion.

Boyeva was released from custody later that month. The homes of several other employees were raided.

The Belarusian security agency KGB labeled BelaPAN, which was created soon after the fall of the Soviet Union, as an extremist organization on November 1. The Belarusian government has pressed extremism charges against several media outlets following the controversial presidential polls last year.

Related Topics

Jail August November Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

5 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

36 minutes ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

31 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

31 minutes ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

31 minutes ago
 Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC Fr ..

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus I ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.