Belarus Charges 2 Journalists With Running 'Extremist Group' - Association

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The chief editor and the former director of a private Belarusian news agency, BelaPAN, were charged with running an "extremist group," an association of Belarusian journalists said on Thursday.

"BelaPan chief editor Irina Levshina and ex-director Dmitry Novozhilov have been charged with creating an extremist group ... They face up to seven years in jail," the Belarusian Association of Journalists, who has had its state registration revoked, said.

The two were arrested in August alongside Yekaterina Boyeva, the agency's accountant, on suspicion of tax evasion.

Boyeva was released from custody later that month. The homes of several other employees were raided.

The Belarusian security agency KGB labeled BelaPAN, which was created soon after the fall of the Soviet Union, as an extremist organization on November 1. The Belarusian government has pressed extremism charges against several media outlets following the controversial presidential polls last year.