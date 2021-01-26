Belarus' Chief of General Staff Volfovich Promoted to Security Council Secretary - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Alexander Volfovich, who assumed office of the chief of the general staff last year, to the post of the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, known as an unofficial presidential press service, reported on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Alexander Volfovich, who assumed office of the chief of the general staff last year, to the post of the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, known as an unofficial presidential press service, reported on Tuesday.

Before being appointed to the post of the general staff chief, Volfovich served as the first deputy chief of the general staff since 2018.