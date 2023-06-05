Belarus, China Agree to Organize Joint Production of Electric Vehicles - Economy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Minsk and Beijing have agreed to organize a joint production of electric vehicles in Belarus, Belarusian Economy Minister Aleksandr Chervyakov said on Sunday.

"A number of companies have agreed to organize the production of electric vehicles in Belarus.

It is very important that the issues of organizing a mechanism for the supply of technological equipment for the modernization of our enterprises have been resolved," Chervyakov said following the visit of the Belarusian delegation to China.

The minister added that the parties also agreed on the supply of 15 railway locomotives and a fourfold increase in the number of permits for Belarusian vehicles transporting goods to China.

In addition, Belarus and China will develop joint projects for training personnel in the healthcare sector, as well as the production of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, Chervyakov noted.