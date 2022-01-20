Belarus, China Entering New Stage of 'Ironclad Brotherhood' - Lukashenko

UrduPoint.com

January 20, 2022

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and said that Minsk and Beijing are entering a new stage of "ironclad brotherhood" and "all-weather partnership."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and said that Minsk and Beijing are entering a new stage of "ironclad brotherhood" and "all-weather partnership."

"In a short period of time by historical standards, we have gone from bilateral cooperation to trusting comprehensive strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are systematically entering a new stage of 'ironclad brotherhood' and 'all-weather partnership'," the president said in a statement published on his official website.

Lukashenko also noted that Minsk and Beijing have been consistently expanding inter-state dialogue, coordinating goals and objectives on the issues of the world and regional agenda.

"Today we recall with gratitude all those who contributed to the development of relations between Belarus and China at different stages, filled them with practical content for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

I am convinced that the basis we have laid will become a solid foundation for future generations of Belarusians and Chinese," he said.

Lukashenko's press service noted that the president has also received congratulations from the Chinese leader.

"The political mutual trust of the two countries is indestructible, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has brought fruitful results. Both sides strongly support each other on the issues related to the fundamental interests of the two countries, and also interact closely and effectively in international and regional affairs," Xi said, as quoted by Lukashenko's press service.

The Chinese president also confirmed his readiness to work together with his Belarusian counterpart to promote the comprehensive partnership between the states and the joint implementation of the 'One Belt One Road' Initiative to achieve greater results for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

