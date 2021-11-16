UrduPoint.com

Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants On Border

The Polish security forces used special equipment containing toxic chemicals on the Belarusian border against migrants trying to break into Poland, Igor Malyk, deputy head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection and ecology department of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday

"Today we have witnessed how the Polish security forces used special means containing toxic irritating chemicals against refugees, including women and children, on the Belarusian-Polish border," Malyk said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.

"The thoughtless use of such means can lead to irreversible consequences for human health, damaging the respiratory and vision organs," he added.

