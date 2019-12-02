Belarus Completed Talks With Australia As Part of WTO Accession - Foreign Ministry

Belarus has completed talks with Australia on access to the goods market as part of the republic's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Belarus has completed talks with Australia on access to the goods market as part of the republic's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

In November, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at a business forum in Vienna, said Minsk was working on joining the WTO, although it was "not hurrying too much." He said the WTO no longer existed de facto, and "many large states recognize this," but the Belarusian side would continue joining the organization.

"On December 2, 2019, a protocol between Belarus and Australia on the completion of bilateral negotiations on access to the goods market as part of our country's accession to the World Trade Organization was signed in Geneva," the ministry said.