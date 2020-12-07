Belarus Concerned About Rising Defense Spending of Western Neighbors - General Staff

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Belarus is worried about the growth of spending on defense activities in neighboring countries, Ruslan Kosygin, head of the main directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, said.

"The United States and NATO are stepping up their efforts to develop the airspace of Poland and the Baltic states. In particular, the NATO mission...

to protect the airspace of the Baltic states is using aircraft. Previously there were four, today there are 15 of them," Kosygin said.

"Intensity of combat flights has increased several times, especially recently, and totals almost up to 40 flights a day... Against this background, the growth of defense spending of neighboring states, which in recent years has increased by almost 30-40 percent, is of particular concern," he said in an interview with STV tv channel. aired on Sunday.