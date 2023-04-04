Belarus Conducting Air Force, Air Defense Staff Training - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Belarus is conducting joint staff training of its air force and air defense from April 4-6 to work out their use in the activities of regional groups of troops, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the training plan for the air force and air defense, joint staff training of the air force and air defense is taking place from April 4-6, 2023, under the leadership of Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense, Col. Andrey Lukyanovich. During the training, the issues of planning the use of the air force and air defense in the activities of regional groups of troops are being worked out," the ministry's statement read.

On Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry inspected the combat readiness of the country's armed forces on behalf of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The check includes a full range of measures related to the transfer of the military from peacetime to wartime, the conscription of those liable for military service, the supply of weapons and the deployment of troops to the training grounds, Secretary of State of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said.