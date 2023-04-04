Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Belarus Conducting Air Force, Air Defense Staff Training - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Belarus Conducting Air Force, Air Defense Staff Training - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Belarus is conducting joint staff training of its air force and air defense from April 4-6 to work out their use in the activities of regional groups of troops, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the training plan for the air force and air defense, joint staff training of the air force and air defense is taking place from April 4-6, 2023, under the leadership of Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense, Col. Andrey Lukyanovich. During the training, the issues of planning the use of the air force and air defense in the activities of regional groups of troops are being worked out," the ministry's statement read.

On Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry inspected the combat readiness of the country's armed forces on behalf of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The check includes a full range of measures related to the transfer of the military from peacetime to wartime, the conscription of those liable for military service, the supply of weapons and the deployment of troops to the training grounds, Secretary of State of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said.

Related Topics

Belarus April From

Recent Stories

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

50 minutes ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

1 hour ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

2 hours ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

2 hours ago
 Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign ..

Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign this month in Italy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.