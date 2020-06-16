Belarus Confirms 689 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours as Spread Slows - Authorities

Belarus has confirmed 689 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours as the rate of spread continues to slow, with the total tally at 55,369, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 689 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours as the rate of spread continues to slow, with the total tally at 55,369, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Belarus has been recording less than 800 cases of the infection per day since last week. On Sunday, the ministry announced that there was a positive trend in reducing the incidence of COVID-19.

"We registered 55,369 people with a positive COVID-19 test. A total of 760,549 tests were conducted. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country, 318 COVID-19 patients with a number of chronic diseases died," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the death toll has grown by six over the past day.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has increased to 31,273 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.