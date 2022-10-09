Belarus Confirms Summoning Ukrainian Ambassador Over Alleged Strike Plans

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that it had summonedUkrainian Ambassador to Minsk Ihor Kyzym and handed him a note on Kiev's presumably planned strikes at the Belarusian territory.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kyzym had been summoned to the Belarusian ministry, where he was handed a note on Ukraine's alleged plans to strike at the territory of its neighbor. Kiev said that the data presented in the note "does not correspond with the reality," and that Kiev rejected the allegations.

"I can only confirm the information that (the Ukrainian ambassador) was summoned to the Belarusian foreign ministry and handed a note," the ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik.

In early October, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine was continuing to stage provocations on the border with Belarus by deploying up to 15,000 military personnel. The top official stressed that the Belarusian troops do not take part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and that Minsk is set to prevent possible attacks on the Belarusian territory from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.