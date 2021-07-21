UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Constitution Commission Proposes Raising Parliament's Term Of Office To 5 Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Belarusian constitutional commission proposes increasing the parliament's term of office from four to five years and holding just one parliamentary session a year instead of the current two, commission chief and constitutional court chairman Petr Miklashevich said on Wednesday.

"[It is proposed] to increase the term of office of the parliament from four to five years and to change the parliamentary sessions scheme: one session per year from September to June," Miklashevich said at the final meeting of the commission.

It is also necessary to clearly define the legislative powers of the parliament and to expand its control powers and its engagement in personnel-related issues, Miklashevich added.

The commission also proposes expanding the government's decision-making powers in the executive sphere.

"To enshrine [in the constitution] the right of the government to submit to the president proposals on appointing and recalling diplomatic representatives of the Republic of Belarus to foreign states and international organizations. To lift the president's right to cancel governmental acts, in order to increase the independence of the government," Miklashevich said.

