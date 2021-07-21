UrduPoint.com
Belarus Constitutional Commission Calls To Limit Number Of Presidential Terms For 1 Person

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Constitutional Commission of Belarus proposed to limit the number of presidential terms for one person to two, and raise the age limit for holding presidency from 35 to 40, Top Court Chairman Petr Miklashevich, who heads the commission in charge of drafting amendments to the constitution, said on Wednesday.

The last session of the commission is ongoing in Minsk on Wednesday.

"In the section 'President. Parliament. Government' it is proposed to keep the presidential form of government. To establish a higher age limit for holding the office of president - 40 years ... Clarify the constitutional terms of office of the president by establishing that the same person can be president for no more than two terms," Miklashevich said.

More Stories From World

