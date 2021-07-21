Belarus' Constitutional Commission Proposes Institution of Human Rights Commissioner

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Belarusian constitutional commission proposes introducing a national institution of human rights commissioner, commission chief and constitutional court chairman Petr Miklashevich announced on Wednesday.

"Section 'Prosecutor's office.

State control committee': to include in this section [of the constitution] a chapter on a human rights commissioner, defining his or her constitutional status, appointment procedure and basic powers. Thus, a new human rights institution is being introduced to provide additional guarantees for the protection of human rights and freedoms, and for effective communication between citizens and authorities in the human rights sphere," Miklashevich said at the final session of the commission.