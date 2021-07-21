Belarus' Constitutional Commission To Present Proposed Amendments To Lukashenko Thursday
MINK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The proposals on amending the Belarusian constitution will be submitted to President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, commission chief and constitutional court chairman Petr Miklashevich said.
"Today, a stage of the constitutional commission's work is coming to its end.
We held nine sessions as it was scheduled ... and agreed on the text of amendments, which was distributed [between commission members] today. This variant will be sent to the head of state tomorrow in line with an established procedure," Miklashevich said at the final session of the commission on Wednesday.