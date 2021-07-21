UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Constitutional Commission To Present Proposed Amendments To Lukashenko Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Belarus' Constitutional Commission to Present Proposed Amendments to Lukashenko Thursday

MINK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The proposals on amending the Belarusian constitution will be submitted to President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, commission chief and constitutional court chairman Petr Miklashevich said.

"Today, a stage of the constitutional commission's work is coming to its end.

We held nine sessions as it was scheduled ... and agreed on the text of amendments, which was distributed [between commission members] today. This variant will be sent to the head of state tomorrow in line with an established procedure," Miklashevich said at the final session of the commission on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Court

Recent Stories

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

38 minutes ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

13 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.