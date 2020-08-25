(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarus' constitution has no provisions for the establishment of a civil-led organizations to revise the results of a presidential election, Petr Miklashevich, the head of the Belarusian Constitutional Court, said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Belarus' constitution has no provisions for the establishment of a civil-led organizations to revise the results of a presidential election, Petr Miklashevich, the head of the Belarusian Constitutional Court, said on Tuesday.

"The constitution does not provide for the possibility of creating public bodies and organizations with an authority to revise the results of presidential elections. Therefore, the creation of the coordination council, which has declared the revision of the Belarusian presidential election as its goal in a manner not prescribed by the constitution and the electoral law, is unconstitutional," Miklashevich said, as quoted by Belarus' Belta news agency.