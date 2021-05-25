Belarus' Constitutional Referendum to Consist of One Question - Election Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Belarusian constitutional referendum will consist of only one question on whether citizens accept the new version of the basic law or not, Central Election Commission chief Lidia Yermoshina told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Of course, there will be one question, as all the changes that are included in the constitution cannot be included in the bulletin. Therefore, there will most likely be a question: 'Do you agree with the new edition of the constitution?' Yes or no. Just one question that has to be answered by putting a tick mark in a column," Yermoshina said.

Yermoshina also stressed that Belarus is not obligated to invite foreign observers to the referendum, scheduled for the next year.