Belarus' Contacts With NATO Do Not Harm Cooperation With Russia - Security Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Contacts that Belarus has with NATO, Western countries and Ukraine do not harm its cooperation with Russia, Security Council State Secretary Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

His comment came soon after US National Security Adviser John Bolton held a visit to Belarus last week to talk with President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey. Soon after his visit to Belarus, Bolton participated in security talks in Warsaw, uniting representatives of Poland, Ukraine and Belarus, including Zas.

"One cannot say that we held negotiations targeted against someone or weaved some plots in Warsaw. This is not true. Our partners are perfectly aware that ... Russia is our strategic ally and partner. Out relations with NATO bloc and our neighbors do not harm cooperation with the Russian Federation. We are developing contacts both with our Western neighbors and with Russia," Zas stressed at his meeting with Lukashenko, as quoted by Belta news agency.