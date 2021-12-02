Belarus Continues to Violate International Law - Blinken

Belarus continues to violate international law, and Washington calls on Minsk to adhere to democratic norms, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarus continues to violate international law, and Washington calls on Minsk to adhere to democratic norms, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Belarus continues to break international law and OSCE commitments," Blinken told the OSCE meeting.

Blinken also said that the US is worried about the fact that Russia prepares an "aggression" against Ukraine.