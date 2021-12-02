Belarus Continues To Violate International Law - Blinken
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:13 PM
Belarus continues to violate international law, and Washington calls on Minsk to adhere to democratic norms, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday
STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarus continues to violate international law, and Washington calls on Minsk to adhere to democratic norms, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"Belarus continues to break international law and OSCE commitments," Blinken told the OSCE meeting.
Blinken also said that the US is worried about the fact that Russia prepares an "aggression" against Ukraine.