Belarus' Coordination Council Refutes Posing Threat to National Security

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The presidium of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council told Sputnik on Thursday that the body poses no threat to the country's security, despite the opening of a criminal case against it.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said that a criminal probe was opened against the recently created Coordination Council, since its activities are allegedly aimed at seizing power and jeopardizing the national security.

"We certainly do not agree. What kind of security threat? This is not true. The council is in fact a mediation service. It has been created to resolve the conflict between the people and the authorities, not for some kind of instigation," Sergey Dylevsky, a member of the presidium, said.

When asked if he is afraid of any problems with the Belarusian law enforcement agencies, Dylevsky admitted he was concerned.