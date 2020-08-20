UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Coordination Council Refutes Posing Threat To National Security

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Belarus' Coordination Council Refutes Posing Threat to National Security

The presidium of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council told Sputnik on Thursday that the body poses no threat to the country's security, despite the opening of a criminal case against it

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The presidium of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council told Sputnik on Thursday that the body poses no threat to the country's security, despite the opening of a criminal case against it.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said that a criminal probe was opened against the recently created Coordination Council, since its activities are allegedly aimed at seizing power and jeopardizing the national security.

"We certainly do not agree. What kind of security threat? This is not true. The council is in fact a mediation service. It has been created to resolve the conflict between the people and the authorities, not for some kind of instigation," Sergey Dylevsky, a member of the presidium, said.

When asked if he is afraid of any problems with the Belarusian law enforcement agencies, Dylevsky admitted he was concerned.

Related Topics

Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

Rs 4.63b distributed under Ehsaas programme

2 minutes ago

Five criminals held during search operation

2 minutes ago

Two acres state land worth Rs 5mln retrieved

2 minutes ago

Shibli pays homage to Rashid Minhas on martyrdom ..

2 minutes ago

Trump calls for Goodyear tire boycott over ban on ..

5 minutes ago

NAB offices clash case: Court grants interim bail ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.