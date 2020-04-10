Belarus' Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 19 - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Belarus has increased by three to 19 over the past 24 hours, 1,793 patients are currently in hospitals, the press service for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Belarus has increased by three to 19 over the past 24 hours, 1,793 patients are currently in hospitals, the press service for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

As of Thursday, Belarus recorded 1,486 cases of the disease and 16 fatalities.

On Friday, the total number of cases nears 2,000, according to the official internet portal on the coronavirus situation.

"As of April 10, 1,793 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are in hospitals. The Health Ministry draws attention to the fact that the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients is progressive and controlled ... 19 [patients] with chronic diseases and confirmed coronavirus infection have died," the press service said.

The ministry added that 169 patients have recovered from the disease.