UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 19 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

Belarus' Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 19 - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Belarus has increased by three to 19 over the past 24 hours, 1,793 patients are currently in hospitals, the press service for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Belarus has increased by three to 19 over the past 24 hours, 1,793 patients are currently in hospitals, the press service for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

As of Thursday, Belarus recorded 1,486 cases of the disease and 16 fatalities.

On Friday, the total number of cases nears 2,000, according to the official internet portal on the coronavirus situation.

"As of April 10, 1,793 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are in hospitals. The Health Ministry draws attention to the fact that the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients is progressive and controlled ... 19 [patients] with chronic diseases and confirmed coronavirus infection have died," the press service said.

The ministry added that 169 patients have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Internet Died Belarus April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 10 Apr 2020

49 seconds ago

Moscow Wants Dismantled Monument to Marshal Konev ..

51 seconds ago

Russia Sends Over 60,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to EAE ..

52 seconds ago

G20 Needs Way to Monitor, Respond to Oil Market Si ..

53 seconds ago

College for Home Economic & Management Sciences to ..

5 minutes ago

WHO denies ignoring Taiwan early virus warning

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.