Belarus Coronavirus Toll Continues Growing In Daily Increments Of Over 900 Cases - Gov't

Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus has increased by 918 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative total to 32,426, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus has increased by 918 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative total to 32,426, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

The daily growth of the infection rate in Belarus has recently been stably over 900.

A peak of 973 new cases confirmed per one day was reported on April 29.

The death toll has increased by four from the day before to a total of 179 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries has reached 11,415, an increase of 795 over the past day, according to the press release.

The ministry said Belarusian health authorities had conducted a total of 387,673 tests since the epidemic's start.

