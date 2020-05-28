Belarus' Coronavirus Toll Continues to Grow by Over 900 Cases Daily - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus has increased by 902 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative total to 39,858, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

The daily growth of the infection rate in Belarus has recently stabilized at over 900.

A peak of 973 new cases confirmed over one day was reported on April 29.

Over the past day, the death toll has increased by five to a total of 219 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries has reached 16,660, an increase of 737 from the day before, according to the press release.

The ministry said that the Belarusian health authorities have conducted a total of 499,249 tests since the start of the pandemic.