Belarus Could Become Russia-NATO Battleground If It Joins Alliance - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:55 PM

Belarus Could Become Russia-NATO Battleground If It Joins Alliance - Lukashenko

If Belarus withdraws from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and joins NATO, it could become a Russia-NATO battleground, and also lose the possibility to acquire affordable weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian broadcasters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) If Belarus withdraws from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and joins NATO, it could become a Russia-NATO battleground, and also lose the possibility to acquire affordable weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian broadcasters.

"If we leave the CSTO, this means we will no longer be able to buy planes, helicopters, tanks, armored infantry fighting vehicle and rifles at domestic Russian prices. We will have to pursue all this at the global prices if Russia sells it at all .

.. And even if Russia does, you know that NATO obligates its members to buy NATO weapons," Lukashenko said, expressing concerns that NATO could deliver some "rubbish" to Belarus.

"You know, it would be such a silly move. If we do this [leave CSTO and join NATO], you know that Russia will not just watch it calmly, as it would not be a pleasure for Russia to see tanks near Smolensk. Of course, Russia will be categorically against it. And what will Belarus turn into? A battleground. Clashes between Russia and NATO, do we really want it?" Lukashenko added.

