Belarus Could Hold Separate Referendum on Death Penalty - Constitutional Court

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) There is a proposal to hold a separate referendum on death penalty in Belarus, Constitutional Court Chairman Pyotr Miklashevich said on Tuesday.

Belarus is the only country in Europe that continues to carry out death penalty. Almost 80.5% of those participating in the 1996 referendum voted against its abolition.

"We also discussed one issue on which the constitutional commission was divided, this is related to Article 24 of the constitution, which provides for the possibility of carrying out death penalty. Today, the constitutional commission believes there is no need to put the issue to the referendum (on constitutional amendments, which should take place no later than February 2022). It is necessary to hold a separate referendum in the future," Miklashevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.