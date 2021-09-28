UrduPoint.com

Belarus Could Hold Separate Referendum On Death Penalty - Constitutional Court

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Belarus Could Hold Separate Referendum on Death Penalty - Constitutional Court

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) There is a proposal to hold a separate referendum on death penalty in Belarus, Constitutional Court Chairman Pyotr Miklashevich said on Tuesday.

Belarus is the only country in Europe that continues to carry out death penalty. Almost 80.5% of those participating in the 1996 referendum voted against its abolition.

"We also discussed one issue on which the constitutional commission was divided, this is related to Article 24 of the constitution, which provides for the possibility of carrying out death penalty. Today, the constitutional commission believes there is no need to put the issue to the referendum (on constitutional amendments, which should take place no later than February 2022). It is necessary to hold a separate referendum in the future," Miklashevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Europe Belarus February Court

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

10 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

39 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

46 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.