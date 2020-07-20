UrduPoint.com
Belarus Court Rejects Tsepkalo's Complaint Over Non-Registration as Presidential Candidate

The Supreme Court of Belarus rejected the complaint of Valery Tsepkalo, the former administration head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park against the decision of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) not to register him as a presidential candidate, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Supreme Court of Belarus rejected the complaint of Valery Tsepkalo, the former administration head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park against the decision of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) not to register him as a presidential candidate, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court concludes that there are no legal grounds for satisfying Tsepkalo's complaint and canceling the CEC resolution of July 14, 2020 ... The court decided to leave the CEC's decision to refuse to register Tsepkalo as a presidential candidate unchanged, Tsepkalo's complaint was rejected," judge Anna Sokolovskaya sais during an open hearing.

The court's decision comes into force immediately after its announcement, and is not subject to appeal and protest, she added.

