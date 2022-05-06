UrduPoint.com

Belarus Court Sentences Russian Citizen Sapega To 6 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Belarus Court Sentences Russian Citizen Sapega to 6 Years in Prison

GRODNO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The Grodno regional court has sentenced Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, to six years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Sapega was detained in Belarus last May, with charges including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred. The trial began on March 28.

Related Topics

Russia Sofia Belarus March May Criminals Court

Recent Stories

vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: ..

Vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using ..

Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using Special Operation's Experienc ..

12 minutes ago
 FIA launches investigation into fake videos runnin ..

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

20 minutes ago
 Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas ..

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

20 minutes ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

20 minutes ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.