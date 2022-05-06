Belarus Court Sentences Russian Citizen Sapega to 6 Years in Prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GRODNO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The Grodno regional court has sentenced Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, to six years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Sapega was detained in Belarus last May, with charges including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred. The trial began on March 28.