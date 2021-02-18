UrduPoint.com
Belarus Court Sentences Two Journalists To Two Years In Prison: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

A court in Belarus on Thursday sentenced two journalists to two years in prison on charges of fomenting protests against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, their employer reported

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A court in Belarus on Thursday sentenced two journalists to two years in prison on charges of fomenting protests against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, their employer reported.

Poland-based opposition television station Belsat reported that the journalists, Katerina Bakhvalova, 27, and Daria Chultsova, 23, had been sentenced for leading "group actions that grossly violate public order" while filming a protest in November.

