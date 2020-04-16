UrduPoint.com
Belarus COVID-19 Cases Increase To Over 4,000 By 476 In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 476 to 4,204 in 24 hours, the country's Health ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 476 to 4,204 in 24 hours, the country's Health ministry said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,728 cases registered in the country.

"[We have] registered 4,204 coronavirus patients, 65 patients require lung ventilators. Forty patients with a number of chronic conditions and coronavirus infection died," the press service of the ministry said.

More Stories From World

