Belarus COVID-19 Cases Increase to Over 4,000 by 476 in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 476 to 4,204 in 24 hours, the country's Health ministry said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,728 cases registered in the country.

"[We have] registered 4,204 coronavirus patients, 65 patients require lung ventilators. Forty patients with a number of chronic conditions and coronavirus infection died," the press service of the ministry said.