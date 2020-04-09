UrduPoint.com
Belarus' COVID-19 Cases Up By 420 To 1,486, Deaths At 16 - Authorities

Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

Belarus has confirmed 420 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,486, and the death toll has risen by three to 16, according to the nation's official website for the coronavirus statistics

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 420 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,486, and the death toll has risen by three to 16, according to the nation's official website for the coronavirus statistics.

"As of 6:00 a.m.

[3:00 GMT] on April 9, 2020, 1,331 people remain hospitalized, 139 have recovered, and 16 have died," the website said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that Minsk had requested financial assistance to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the health system and economy.

