Belarus COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 51,800, New Cases at Below 900 for About 2 Weeks - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Belarus registered 750 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 51,816, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for almost two weeks, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.

The last time the daily increase topped 900 was May 29.

The record 973 daily cases were recorded in Belarus in late April. The country has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll has risen by five to 293. A total of 678,570 tests for the disease have been carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up by 976 to 26,643.