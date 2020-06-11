UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 51,800, New Cases At Below 900 For About 2 Weeks - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Belarus COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 51,800, New Cases at Below 900 for About 2 Weeks - Ministry

Belarus registered 750 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 51,816, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for almost two weeks, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Belarus registered 750 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 51,816, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for almost two weeks, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.

The last time the daily increase topped 900 was May 29.

The record 973 daily cases were recorded in Belarus in late April. The country has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll has risen by five to 293. A total of 678,570 tests for the disease have been carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up by 976 to 26,643.

Related Topics

Belarus April May From

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

57 minutes ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

57 minutes ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

1 hour ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.