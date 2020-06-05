Belarus' COVID-19 Tally Nears 47,000, New Cases Stay Below 900 for a Week - Ministry

Belarus has updated its COVID-19 tally by 887 cases to 46,868, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for now a week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Belarus has updated its COVID-19 tally by 887 cases to 46,868, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for now a week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.

The last time the daily increase topped 900 was May 29.

The record 973 daily cases were recorded in Belarus in late April. The country has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions.

"We have registered 46,868 people with positive COVID-19 tests. In total, 597,013 tests have been conducted," the ministry said.

The death toll has risen by six to 259.

The number of recoveries has gone up by 904 to 22,066.