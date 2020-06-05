UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' COVID-19 Tally Nears 47,000, New Cases Stay Below 900 For A Week - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Belarus' COVID-19 Tally Nears 47,000, New Cases Stay Below 900 for a Week - Ministry

Belarus has updated its COVID-19 tally by 887 cases to 46,868, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for now a week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Belarus has updated its COVID-19 tally by 887 cases to 46,868, with the daily increase in infections staying below 900 for now a week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday.

The last time the daily increase topped 900 was May 29.

The record 973 daily cases were recorded in Belarus in late April. The country has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions.

"We have registered 46,868 people with positive COVID-19 tests. In total, 597,013 tests have been conducted," the ministry said.

The death toll has risen by six to 259.

The number of recoveries has gone up by 904 to 22,066.

Related Topics

Belarus April May From

Recent Stories

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

41 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

5 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.