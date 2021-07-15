Belarus crackdown 'completely unacceptable': UN rights chief

The UN's human rights chief on Thursday slammed Belarus's escalating crackdown, condemning arrests and raids on the offices and homes of rights activists and journalists this week

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN's human rights chief on Thursday slammed Belarus's escalating crackdown, condemning arrests and raids on the offices and homes of rights activists and journalists this week.

"I am deeply alarmed at the latest developments in Belarus," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Belarusian security services on Wednesday raided a dozen human rights and opposition groups as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on civil society in a months-long crackdown on dissent.

The long-serving authoritarian leader who sparked mass rallies by claiming a sixth presidential term last year, has drawn condemnation from the West whose leaders say the vote was not free or fair.

Wednesday's raids came a day after Lukashenko vowed to "find and bring to justice" all of his country's "wretched NGOs" in a meeting with Russian leader and key ally Vladimir Putin.

The notorious KGB targeted at least five independent human rights organisations -- including the prominent Vyasna group and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee -- and detained several activists.

Vyasna has been monitoring mass arrests that followed huge anti-Lukashenko protests last year. The group said that at least nine rights activists were detained, including its chairman, Ales Belyatsky.

"Such a crackdown is completely unacceptable," Bachelet said.

"Wednesday's developments once again highlight the blatant disregard of the Belarus authorities for their obligations under international human rights law.

Last week, Belarus authorities raided the offices of several regional newspapers and banned online access to Nasha Niva, the country's oldest newspaper.

Those raids came a day after one of Lukashenko's main challengers -- Viktor Babaryko -- was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Bachelet stressed that she had "repeatedly warned about the deteriorating situation in Belarus".

She reiterated her call "on the government to cease their policy of intimidating and harassing civil society and media workers".

"Those still detained should be released immediately."