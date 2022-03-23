UrduPoint.com

Belarus Decides To Reduce Number Of Ukrainian Diplomats In Country - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Belarus Decides to Reduce Number of Ukrainian Diplomats in Country - Foreign Ministry

Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats in the country to five people, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats in the country to five people, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Wednesday.

"Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats on its territory.

This step is aimed at stopping the non-diplomatic activities of a number of employees of Ukrainian foreign missions. They were asked to leave our country within 72 hours," Glaz told reporters, adding that the Ukrainian ambassador and four more diplomats will stay in the country.

Glaz also said that the consulate general of Ukraine in Brest will be closed.

