Belarus Declares 2 UK Diplomats, Who Worked in Country, Personae Non Grata

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Belarus declares two UK diplomats, who worked in the country, personae non grata because of activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Monday

"On November 8, 2020, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in view of activities incompatible with the status of a diplomatic agent, the status of a diplomat, as well as with the goals of staying in the Republic of Belarus, decided to declare two diplomats of the UK Embassy personas non grata," Glaz said on the air of the ONT broadcaster.

He stressed that this decision was forced.

"This decision is forced and was made by the Belarusian side solely because of the confirmed destructive nature of the activities of these persons. By this decision, the Belarusian side in no way closes the doors for dialogue with our UK colleagues and leaves them open," the spokesman said.

According to the broadcaster, the expelled diplomats are military attache Timothy White-Boycott and deputy ambassador Lisa Tamwood. According to law enforcement agencies, these people were collecting information about the internal political situation in Belarus and the course of the protests, the broadcaster said.