Belarus Declares Information Resources Of Belsat Extremist - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

Belarus Declares Information Resources of Belsat Extremist - Interior Ministry

The information resources of Poland-based TV channel Belsat have been declared extremist in Belarus by a court decision, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The information resources of Poland-based tv channel Belsat have been declared extremist in Belarus by a court decision, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Informational resources of Belsat are recognized as extremist. This decision was made on July 27 by the court of the Zheleznodorozhny district of Gomel," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

