Belarus Declines Pardoning Of Russian Citizen Sapega - Stepfather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Russian citizen Sofia Sapega convicted in Belarus, has been denied a pardon, her stepfather Sergey Dudich told Sputnik on Tuesday

Sapega was accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred, and sentenced to six years in general colony prison.

"The Commission (on pardon issues under the President of Belarus) considered the petition and declined it," Dudich said, adding that Sapega received a response from the commission on January 2, and later wrote a letter to her family about this decision.

Sapega's lawyer, Anton Gashinsky also confirmed to Sputnik that "the decision (on the petition for pardon) was negative," but another request will be made to ask to transfer the Russian citizen to her homeland.

