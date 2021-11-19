Belarus Defense Minister Sees NATO Buildup Near Border as 'Measures to Prepare for War'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the buildup of NATO forces near the republic's borders and the strengthening of the military component of Poland could be regarded as "a set of measures to prepare for war."

"We are all very alarmed and worried about the fact that a set of such measures is being carried out. As a military man, I understand that this is all a set of measures to prepare for war," the minister said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

He stated that he did not understand the reasons for such actions.

"Why? Do we threaten? No.

Although they (the West) talk about the Russian threat. Yes, all this is not true, Russia is not going to threaten anyone, just like we, being in the Union State, Russia is our strategic ally. These are bogus stories to justify the militarization in front of their own society," Khrenin said.

In this situation, it is very difficult to predict how events might develop, and Khrenin said that the current state of affairs reminded him of the events before the Great Patriotic War.

"I'm afraid if the same thing is happening now. Are we at some stage of some preparation of a hot moment," he added.