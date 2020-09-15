Belarus Defense Ministry Not Ruling Out Revision of Military Ties With Poland, Lithuania

Belarus could reconsider its international military cooperation amid political differences, although it maintains some joint tactical events with Poland and Lithuania, an aide to the defense minister, Oleg Voinov, said on Tuesday

The Belarusian government has recently expressed concerns over NATO's activities in Poland and Lithuania, near the Belarusian border.

"We do not rule out that problems in the political sphere may affect the global military cooperation, despite the fact that some tactical-level events with Poland and Lithuania remain in place," Voinov said in an article, published on the Belarusian Defense Ministry's website.